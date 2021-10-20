Menu

Crime

Death of 19-year-old woman at Vaughan home in May now deemed homicide, man charged: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 6:52 pm
Emergency crews were called to a home on North Park Road in Vaughan on May 6. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to a home on North Park Road in Vaughan on May 6. File / Google Streetview

A 20-year-old Vaughan man has been charged with second-degree murder after a 19-year-old woman, who York Regional Police officers say was the man’s girlfriend, was found dead in a home.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a home on North Park Road, near Bathurst and Centre streets, after 8 a.m. on May 6.

Police said they were told by a man that he came home and found his girlfriend wasn’t breathing.

The woman, who wasn’t identified by officers, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators said the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service conducted a post-mortem and ultimately determined the death was a homicide.

Global News tried to get additional information about the incident, but a police spokesperson was unavailable for comment.

Meanwhile, the statement said Raphael Banon was arrested and charged with a count of second-degree murder on Oct. 13.

