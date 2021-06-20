Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police launch homicide probe after 2 found dead in Richmond Hill home, no suspects being sought

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 20, 2021 7:26 pm
Emergency crews were called to the Emmanuel Drive home at around 6 p.m. on Sunday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to the Emmanuel Drive home at around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Andrew Collins / Global News

York Regional Police have launched a homicide investigation after the bodies of a woman and a man were found inside a Richmond Hill house on Sunday, but officers say they aren’t searching for any suspects.

According to a brief statement issued by the service Sunday evening, it was at around 5:45 p.m. when emergency crews were called to a home on Emmanuel Drive, southeast of Bayview and 16th avenues.

“When officers arrived, they located an adult male and an adult female who were both pronounced deceased at the scene,” the statement said.

Read more: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

“There are no concerns for public safety and officers are not looking for any suspects.”

Story continues below advertisement

When asked by Global News about the circumstances leading up to the call made to authorities, a spokesperson said as of Sunday night there was still limited information surrounding the deaths.

The coroner’s office was called and made aware of the investigation.

Meanwhile, anyone with information relating to the incident was asked to call or email the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or homicide@yrp.ca, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
York Regional Police tagRichmond Hill crime tagRichmond Hill news tagRichmond Hill Homicide tagRichmond Hill Murder tagRichmond Hill ontario tagEmmanuel Drive York Regional Police tagNews Richmond Hill tagRichmond Hill York Regional Police tagYork Regional Police Richmond Hill tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers