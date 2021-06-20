Police launch homicide probe after 2 found dead in Richmond Hill home, no suspects being sought

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police have launched a homicide investigation after the bodies of a woman and a man were found inside a Richmond Hill house on Sunday, but officers say they aren’t searching for any suspects.

According to a brief statement issued by the service Sunday evening, it was at around 5:45 p.m. when emergency crews were called to a home on Emmanuel Drive, southeast of Bayview and 16th avenues.

“When officers arrived, they located an adult male and an adult female who were both pronounced deceased at the scene,” the statement said.

“There are no concerns for public safety and officers are not looking for any suspects.”

When asked by Global News about the circumstances leading up to the call made to authorities, a spokesperson said as of Sunday night there was still limited information surrounding the deaths.

The coroner’s office was called and made aware of the investigation.

Meanwhile, anyone with information relating to the incident was asked to call or email the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or homicide@yrp.ca, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

