Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Robbery suspect sought after business employee struck with weapon: Regina police

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 17, 2021 6:50 pm
Police say around 10 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a business on the 4100 block of 5th Avenue for a report of a robbery.
Police say around 10 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a business on the 4100 block of 5th Avenue for a report of a robbery. File / Global News

Regina police service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help in a robbery investigation that sent one victim to the hospital.

Read more: Police use stun gun on man after receiving report of ‘unwanted guest’ at residence

Police say around 10 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a business on the 4100 block of 5th Avenue for a report of a robbery.

It was reported a man entered the business and showed a weapon and demanded cash.

Read more: Regina police warn of email scam targeting local businesses

“An employee of the business engaged the suspect and a struggle ensued. The victim was struck with the weapon,” a police release stated.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect then left the store in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Read more: Regina man arrested after allegedly stealing a taxi

The suspect is described as six-feet-tall, weighs about 170 lbs with shaved black hair. At the time he was wearing blue jeans, a dark jacket with a red sweater underneath.

Police ask anyone with information that could help them with this case to call RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Click to play video: 'Woman dragged behind stolen vehicle with baby inside, Winnipeg police say' Woman dragged behind stolen vehicle with baby inside, Winnipeg police say
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Assault tagRobbery tagRegina Police tagRegina News tagRegina Police Service tagCrime Stoppers tagrobbery with a weapon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers