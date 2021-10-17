Robbery suspect sought after business employee struck with weapon: Regina police

Regina police service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help in a robbery investigation that sent one victim to the hospital.
Police say around 10 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a business on the 4100 block of 5th Avenue for a report of a robbery.
It was reported a man entered the business and showed a weapon and demanded cash.
“An employee of the business engaged the suspect and a struggle ensued. The victim was struck with the weapon,” a police release stated.
The suspect then left the store in an unknown direction.
The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The suspect is described as six-feet-tall, weighs about 170 lbs with shaved black hair. At the time he was wearing blue jeans, a dark jacket with a red sweater underneath.
Police ask anyone with information that could help them with this case to call RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
