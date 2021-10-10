Regina man arrested after allegedly stealing a taxi

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old Regina man is facing robbery charges in relation to an incident on Friday morning.

Desmond Key is also charged with fleeing from police, operating a conveyance dangerous to the public, and failing to comply with a condition of a release order.

Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Angus Street after it was reported a man was trying to break into multiple vehicles.

As officers arrived on scene, they say they saw Key assault a taxi driver. He then stole the cab and drove away.

Police say the taxi driver did not sustain serious injuries.

Police tried to stop the vehicle but it did not pull over.

The vehicle then hit a fence and police say Key tried to run away.

He was later arrested without further incident.