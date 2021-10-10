Menu

Crime

Regina man arrested after allegedly stealing a taxi

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 10, 2021 3:54 pm
Regina man arrested after allegedly stealing a taxi - image
File / Global News

A 19-year-old Regina man is facing robbery charges in relation to an incident on Friday morning.

Desmond Key is also charged with fleeing from police, operating a conveyance dangerous to the public, and failing to comply with a condition of a release order.

Read more: Saskatoon man charged after reported sexual assault, robbery and attempted robbery

Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Angus Street after it was reported a man was trying to break into multiple vehicles.

As officers arrived on scene, they say they saw Key assault a taxi driver. He then stole the cab and drove away.

Police say the taxi driver did not sustain serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police tried to stop the vehicle but it did not pull over.

Read more: Winnipeg police searching for ‘persons of interest’ following armed robbery

The vehicle then hit a fence and police say Key tried to run away.

He was later arrested without further incident.

