A man and woman have been charged after police say they stole a vehicle with a seven-month-old baby inside, and dragged the vehicle’s owner behind it while trying to flee. A 34-year-old woman from Winnipeg is charged with robbery, forcible confinement, dangerous operation of a conveyance, assault with a weapon, and failing to comply with a probation order. A 38-year-old man has also been charged with robbery.