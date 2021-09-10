Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman dragged behind stolen vehicle with baby inside: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 12:30 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

A man and woman have been charged after police say they stole a vehicle with a seven-month-old baby inside, and dragged the vehicle’s owner behind it while trying to flee.

Police say the woman who owns the vehicle had left the baby inside briefly while stopping for water at a restaurant in the 600 block of Pembina around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Read more: Red River Trail sex assault suspect facing more charges, Winnipeg police say

That’s when police say a female suspect hopped in the driver’s side door and attempted to speed away.

The vehicle owner noticed and police say she was dragged behind her vehicle while trying to stop the theft, while the child remained inside.

Click to play video: 'Protecting your vehicle from thieves' Protecting your vehicle from thieves
Protecting your vehicle from thieves – Jan 15, 2021

Police say the suspect drove dangerously through the parking and tried to pick up a man she was with, but instead crashed the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

The two suspects tried to take off on foot but were arrested by officers who had been flagged down by several witnesses.

Police say the baby was not injured and the woman who was dragged didn’t need to go to the hospital.

Read more: Man facing charges after stolen vehicle involved in collision: Winnipeg Police

A 34-year-old woman from Winnipeg is charged with robbery, forcible confinement, dangerous operation of a conveyance, assault with a weapon, and failing to comply with a probation order.

A 38-year-old man has also been charged with robbery.

Both accused have been detained in custody.

Click to play video: 'MPI tracking factors in car theft' MPI tracking factors in car theft
MPI tracking factors in car theft – Dec 11, 2018
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg Police Service tagStolen Car tagcar theft tagWinnipeg theft tagBaby Left in Car tagWinniepg Crime tagwoman dragged behind car tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers