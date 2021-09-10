Woman dragged behind stolen vehicle with baby inside: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman have been charged after police say they stole a vehicle with a seven-month-old baby inside, and dragged the vehicle’s owner behind it while trying to flee.

Police say the woman who owns the vehicle had left the baby inside briefly while stopping for water at a restaurant in the 600 block of Pembina around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

That’s when police say a female suspect hopped in the driver’s side door and attempted to speed away.

The vehicle owner noticed and police say she was dragged behind her vehicle while trying to stop the theft, while the child remained inside.

Police say the suspect drove dangerously through the parking and tried to pick up a man she was with, but instead crashed the vehicle.

The two suspects tried to take off on foot but were arrested by officers who had been flagged down by several witnesses.

Police say the baby was not injured and the woman who was dragged didn’t need to go to the hospital.

A 34-year-old woman from Winnipeg is charged with robbery, forcible confinement, dangerous operation of a conveyance, assault with a weapon, and failing to comply with a probation order.

A 38-year-old man has also been charged with robbery.

Both accused have been detained in custody.

