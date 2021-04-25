Menu

Crime

Man facing charges after stolen vehicle involved in collision: Winnipeg Police

By Ryan Brandt Global News
Posted April 25, 2021 3:41 pm
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg Tuesday, November 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg Tuesday, November 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A Berens River man is facing charges after a crash on Saturday night in Winnipeg’s northeast.

Around 9:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to a collision near the intersection of Henderson Highway and Kimberly Avenue.

Winnipeg Police say a stolen vehicle being driven at dangerously high speeds hit another car. The vehicle was reported stolen from the Minto neighbourhood overnight between April 20 and April 21.

According to police, the driver of the stolen vehicle was also determined to be impaired. He was taken to hospital but has since been released. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash did not require transport to the hospital.

A 32-year-old man is facing charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. He was released on an appearance notice.

