Man facing charges after stolen vehicle involved in collision: Winnipeg Police

A Berens River man is facing charges after a crash on Saturday night in Winnipeg’s northeast.

Around 9:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to a collision near the intersection of Henderson Highway and Kimberly Avenue.

Winnipeg Police say a stolen vehicle being driven at dangerously high speeds hit another car. The vehicle was reported stolen from the Minto neighbourhood overnight between April 20 and April 21.

According to police, the driver of the stolen vehicle was also determined to be impaired. He was taken to hospital but has since been released. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash did not require transport to the hospital.

A 32-year-old man is facing charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. He was released on an appearance notice.

