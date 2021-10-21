SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Crime

95% of Edmonton Police Service will be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 30

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 6:35 pm
Click to play video: 'The legality of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations in the workplace' The legality of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations in the workplace
WATCH (Aug. 24): Can Alberta employers demand their workers be vaccinated against COVID-19? And what if they refuse? Lisa MacGregor looks at the legal concerns and what your rights are when it comes to mandatory vaccinations. – Aug 24, 2021

The Edmonton Police Service said Thursday that more than 95 per cent of its employees have indicated they are or will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 30, 2021.

Read more: AHS threatened with constitutional challenge over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The EPS implemented its vaccination protocol — requiring all staff to choose one of three options:

  1. Indicate they are fully vaccinated or intend to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 30, 2021
  2. Take part in rapid testing at the employee’s expense and abide by additional restrictions
  3. Go on leave without pay pending compliance with either of the options or until circumstances changes such that EPS amends the protocols

As of Oct. 21, 95.5 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated or will be by Nov. 30. That’s 2,673 employees.

EPS said 3.8 per cent of its staff (104 employees) opted for regular rapid testing.

EPS said 0.1 per cent of its staff (five employees) have chosen to take a leave without pay.

Click to play video: 'Health worker unions react to protests against idea of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination' Health worker unions react to protests against idea of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination
Health worker unions react to protests against idea of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination – Sep 13, 2021

EPS said 0.6 per cent (seven employees) have not yet completed the mandatory survey.

Read more: Most past vaccine reactions don’t warrant exemptions to COVID-19 shots: experts

“Employees who cannot be vaccinated or submit to rapid testing as a result of a protected characteristic (e.g. religious beliefs) are being reasonably accommodated on an individualized basis,” EPS spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard explained.

Read more: 92% of Alberta Health Services employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19: Yiu

On Tuesday, Alberta Health Services said 92 per cent of its full-time and part-time employees had submitted proof of double vaccination against COVID-19.

AHS announced its mandatory vaccine policy at the end of August.

AHS CEO Dr. Verna Yiu said the policy includes physicians, midwives and other front-line health-care workers. All employees must be fully immunized by Oct. 31.

“We stand by the policy and it will be fully implemented,” Yiu said on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'No jab, no job: Some health workers quit over COVID-19 immunization mandate' No jab, no job: Some health workers quit over COVID-19 immunization mandate
