95% of Edmonton Police Service will be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 30

The Edmonton Police Service said Thursday that more than 95 per cent of its employees have indicated they are or will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 30, 2021.

The EPS implemented its vaccination protocol — requiring all staff to choose one of three options:

Indicate they are fully vaccinated or intend to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 30, 2021 Take part in rapid testing at the employee’s expense and abide by additional restrictions Go on leave without pay pending compliance with either of the options or until circumstances changes such that EPS amends the protocols

As of Oct. 21, 95.5 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated or will be by Nov. 30. That’s 2,673 employees.

EPS said 3.8 per cent of its staff (104 employees) opted for regular rapid testing.

EPS said 0.1 per cent of its staff (five employees) have chosen to take a leave without pay.

EPS said 0.6 per cent (seven employees) have not yet completed the mandatory survey.

“Employees who cannot be vaccinated or submit to rapid testing as a result of a protected characteristic (e.g. religious beliefs) are being reasonably accommodated on an individualized basis,” EPS spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard explained.

On Tuesday, Alberta Health Services said 92 per cent of its full-time and part-time employees had submitted proof of double vaccination against COVID-19.

AHS announced its mandatory vaccine policy at the end of August.

AHS CEO Dr. Verna Yiu said the policy includes physicians, midwives and other front-line health-care workers. All employees must be fully immunized by Oct. 31.

“We stand by the policy and it will be fully implemented,” Yiu said on Tuesday.