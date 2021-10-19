Kenney and Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will join Dr. Deena Hinshaw for the province’s COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

The two will also be joined by Alberta Health Services president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu.

All three are scheduled to speak at 4:30 p.m. The news conference will be carried live in this story, as well as on 630 CHED and Corus Alberta Facebook pages.

On Monday, Alberta Health reported 2,181 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over the previous three days. Thirty new deaths were also reported, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,976.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 981 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 225 of those people receiving care in the ICU.

The weekend marked the first time since Sept. 22 there were fewer than 1,000 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19.

As of Monday’s update, 86 per cent of eligible Albertans 12 and over had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Just over 77 per cent of the same group was fully vaccinated.

To date, 316,433 Albertans have contracted COVID-19, while 301,155 people have recovered.