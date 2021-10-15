SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta’s ICU numbers climb slightly over Thursday, down over 7 days

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 15, 2021 5:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Out-of-province health-care workers help expand capacity at Alberta hospitals' Out-of-province health-care workers help expand capacity at Alberta hospitals
(From Oct. 14, 2021) Nine Canadian Red Cross registered nurses have been deployed across Alberta, in addition to a team from Newfoundland and Labrador and nurses from the Canadian Armed Forces. Kim Smith explains where they are helping Alberta fight the fourth wave of COVID-19.

While the number of patients in Alberta’s ICUs has climbed slightly over Thursday, Alberta Health Services says the average number has dropped over the past week.

On Friday, there were 287 patients in Alberta ICUs, up slightly from 282 on Thursday. Of those admissions, 229 patients were receiving care for COVID-19.

According to AHS, the number of patients in the ICU in the province has dropped by 1.3 per cent over the past week.

Read more: ‘Happy to be here’ — N.L. health-care workers help expand Fort McMurray’s ICU

ICUs in the Calgary zone were operating at 78 per cent capacity, the Edmonton zone was at 77 per cent capacity, the Central zone was at 54 per cent capacity, the South zone was at 72 per cent capacity and the North zone was at 95 per cent capacity.

Story continues below advertisement

There were a total of 1,000 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 on Friday.

Alberta Health confirmed an additional 1,051 new cases of COVID-19 Friday from 14,054 tests. That puts the province’s positivity rate at 7.5 per cent.

There were 12,978 active cases across the province Friday.

Click to play video: 'Alberta’s top doctor outlines importance of getting flu shot amid COVID-19 4th wave' Alberta’s top doctor outlines importance of getting flu shot amid COVID-19 4th wave

An additional 16 COVID-19 deaths were reported to Alberta Health over the past 24 hours.

Three people, all with pre-existing conditions, died in the Edmonton zone: a woman in her 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s.

Three people, all with pre-existing conditions, died the Calgary zone: two women in their 70s and a man in his 80s.

There were three deaths in the Central zone, all with pre-existing conditions: a woman in her 70s and a man and a woman in their 80s.

Story continues below advertisement

There were five deaths reported in the North zone, all but one with pre-existing conditions: a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 60s. A man in his 80s with no known conditions also died.

There were two deaths in the South zone: a woman in her 60s with no known pre-existing conditions and a man in his 50s with pre-existing conditions.

There have now been 2,946 Albertans who have died from COVID-19.

Read more: AHS threatened with constitutional challenge over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

To date, 85.8 per cent of eligible Albertans over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of COVID-19. Of the same group, 76.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

To date, 314,252 Albertans have contracted COVID-19 while 298,328 have recovered.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta health tagAlberta COVID-19 tagAlberta Coronavirus Update tagAlberta coronavirus numbers tagAlberta COVID tagalberta covid update tagalberta covid numbers tagAlberta ICUs tagAlberta ICU Capacity tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers