Alberta’s ICU numbers climb slightly over Thursday, down over 7 days

While the number of patients in Alberta’s ICUs has climbed slightly over Thursday, Alberta Health Services says the average number has dropped over the past week.

On Friday, there were 287 patients in Alberta ICUs, up slightly from 282 on Thursday. Of those admissions, 229 patients were receiving care for COVID-19.

According to AHS, the number of patients in the ICU in the province has dropped by 1.3 per cent over the past week.

ICUs in the Calgary zone were operating at 78 per cent capacity, the Edmonton zone was at 77 per cent capacity, the Central zone was at 54 per cent capacity, the South zone was at 72 per cent capacity and the North zone was at 95 per cent capacity.

There were a total of 1,000 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 on Friday.

Alberta Health confirmed an additional 1,051 new cases of COVID-19 Friday from 14,054 tests. That puts the province’s positivity rate at 7.5 per cent.

There were 12,978 active cases across the province Friday.

An additional 16 COVID-19 deaths were reported to Alberta Health over the past 24 hours.

Three people, all with pre-existing conditions, died in the Edmonton zone: a woman in her 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s.

Three people, all with pre-existing conditions, died the Calgary zone: two women in their 70s and a man in his 80s.

There were three deaths in the Central zone, all with pre-existing conditions: a woman in her 70s and a man and a woman in their 80s.

There were five deaths reported in the North zone, all but one with pre-existing conditions: a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 60s. A man in his 80s with no known conditions also died.

There were two deaths in the South zone: a woman in her 60s with no known pre-existing conditions and a man in his 50s with pre-existing conditions.

There have now been 2,946 Albertans who have died from COVID-19.

To date, 85.8 per cent of eligible Albertans over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of COVID-19. Of the same group, 76.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

To date, 314,252 Albertans have contracted COVID-19 while 298,328 have recovered.