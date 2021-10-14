Menu

Canada
October 14 2021 7:08pm
03:18

Alberta’s top doctor outlines importance of getting flu shot amid COVID-19 4th wave

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is urging all Albertans to get their annual flu shot as the province continues to deal with the fourth wave of COVID-19.

