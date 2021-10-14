Hinshaw to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update for Alberta on Thursday afternoon.

The chief medical officer of health will be joined by Dr. Verna Yiu, the president and CEO of Alberta Health Services. The two are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m.

Recent numbers suggest Alberta may have seen the peak of the fourth wave, but officials say it’s too early to know for sure.

On Tuesday, Yiu said she was more optimistic about Alberta’s numbers than she has been in “quite some time.” But, she warned the situation remains extremely serious and it’s too early to note a trend.

On Wednesday, the province reported there were 1,027 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 236 were receiving care in the ICU for the virus.

Alberta reported 652 new cases on Wednesday, but 38 deaths — tied for the second-highest number in one day — were reported to Alberta Health over the previous 24 hours.

On Wednesday, there were 14,218 active cases of COVID-19 across the province.

