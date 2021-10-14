SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Hinshaw to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 14, 2021 1:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Tracking Alberta’s 4th wave of COVID-19' Tracking Alberta’s 4th wave of COVID-19
Canadians have experienced the peak of COVID-19 waves three times already: a slight ease in hospitalizations along with consistently lower daily case numbers. Experts weigh in on Alberta's fourth wave and what the future looks like. Morgan Black reports.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update for Alberta on Thursday afternoon.

The chief medical officer of health will be joined by Dr. Verna Yiu, the president and CEO of Alberta Health Services. The two are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m.

Read more: COVID-19: Has Alberta seen peak of 4th wave?

The news conference will be streamed live in this post, on 630 CHED and on Global News and Corus radio Facebook pages.

Recent numbers suggest Alberta may have seen the peak of the fourth wave, but officials say it’s too early to know for sure.

On Tuesday, Yiu said she was more optimistic about Alberta’s numbers than she has been in “quite some time.” But, she warned the situation remains extremely serious and it’s too early to note a trend.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Alberta health president ‘more optimistic’ as pressure on hospitals ease slightly' COVID-19: Alberta health president ‘more optimistic’ as pressure on hospitals ease slightly
COVID-19: Alberta health president ‘more optimistic’ as pressure on hospitals ease slightly

On Wednesday, the province reported there were 1,027 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 236 were receiving care in the ICU for the virus.

Alberta reported 652 new cases on Wednesday, but 38 deaths — tied for the second-highest number in one day — were reported to Alberta Health over the previous 24 hours.

Read more: ‘Parents are asking all the right questions,’ as COVID-19 vaccine for kids awaits approval: expert

On Wednesday, there were 14,218 active cases of COVID-19 across the province.

