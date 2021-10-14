Menu

Alberta
October 14 2021 8:10pm
02:06

Group of Alberta firefighters challenge AHS’ vaccine mandate

The Alberta Health Services’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate is facing a constitutional challenge. A group of Alberta firefighters is behind the push. Tom Vernon explains.

