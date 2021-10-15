SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Lethbridge firefighters and EMS must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 31

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 7:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Group of Alberta firefighters challenge AHS’ vaccine mandate' Group of Alberta firefighters challenge AHS’ vaccine mandate
The deadline is quickly approaching for Alberta Health Service employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Lethbridge firefighter-paramedics are also included in that group. Erik Bay tells us what the upcoming Oct. 31 deadline means for the city’s health-care and emergency sectors.

Lethbridge firefighters are among the thousands of Alberta Health Services employees with an Oct. 31st deadline to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The AHS mandate includes all firefighters who double as EMS personnel, which is the case for every Lethbridge firefighter.

Read more: AHS threatened with constitutional challenge over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

A constitutional challenge was filed by a group of Alberta firefighters, contesting the mandatory vaccines.

Click to play video: 'Group of Alberta firefighters challenge AHS’ vaccine mandate' Group of Alberta firefighters challenge AHS’ vaccine mandate
Group of Alberta firefighters challenge AHS’ vaccine mandate

“We are already overstressed, overworked and stretched thin,” Edmonton firefighter Tim Moen, a spokesperson for the group Fight for the Frontline, said.

Story continues below advertisement

The city of Lethbridge doesn’t provide vaccination numbers by department, but for all city staff – including fire and EMS – of the 79 per cent of employees who have their vaccination status, 97 per cent are fully immunized.

“As a corporate policy (and in the case of fire and EMS, a contract obligation with AHS), all staff must comply as per the terms of their employment with the city of Lethbridge,” a statement form the city reads.

“If they do not comply with the policy, there will be several actions that can be taken, up to and including dismissal.”

Read more: Protest held in Lethbridge against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for front-line workers

Employees at the Chinook Regional Hospital must also have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the month.

A statement from AHS reads: “We are confident that the vast majority of our people will be immunized.”

AHS adds vaccination numbers are “fluctuating hourly” and it is hoping to have a better idea of how many employees are immunized within the week.

Read more: COVID-19 testing not an effective alternative to mandatory vaccines, experts say

Story continues below advertisement

Moen says the potential loss of unvaccinated firefighters would be irreplaceable.

“These aren’t guys who are rookies on the floor. These are guys who have put in 20, 30 years.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "These aren't guys who are rookies on the floor. These are guys who have put in 20, 30 years.

“They’re officers and mentors,” Moen said.

“The amount of organizational and institutional knowledge and experience… that we’ll lose here is disproportionate to the percentage of people we’ll lose.”

Global News reached out to the union representing Lethbridge firefighters, but it declined to comment.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagAlberta Coronavirus tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagAlberta Health Services tagAHS tagFirefighters tagEMS tagmandatory vaccines tagVaccine Mandate tagConstitutional Challenge tagLethbridge Fire & EMS taglethbridge paramedic tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers