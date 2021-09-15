SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
News

Protest held in Lethbridge against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for front-line workers

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 6:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Protest held in Lethbridge against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for front-line workers' Protest held in Lethbridge against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for front-line workers
A crowd lined the steps of Lethbridge City Hall on Wednesday, protesting mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for some front-line workers. As Erik Bay tells us, the protest comes as the deadline for firefighters and EMS workers in the city to get fully vaccinated approaches.

Lining the steps of city hall, holding signs and standing in silence, hundreds of protesters gathered in Lethbridge for a rally against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for front-line workers, including firefighters, EMS, police officers and nurses.

Global News approached some of the protestors, who declined to be interviewed, but said it was a peaceful protest, asking for freedom of choice when it comes to vaccines.

It’s unclear if anyone from Lethbridge Fire and EMS or Lethbridge Police was in attendance.

“If off-duty employees are engaged in these activities, they have the same rights of every individual in the community, which includes the right to peaceful protest and expression of their opinions,” Lethbridge Police chief Shahin Mehdizadeh said.

Read more: Protesters in Calgary, Edmonton oppose mandatory vaccinations

When asked about the possibility of city employees attending the event, the city of Lethbridge responded in a statement, saying: “What staff do in their personal time is up to them as long as it doesn’t contravene any policies or guidelines of their employment contract.”

For Lethbridge Fire and EMS staff, vaccines will become mandatory under Alberta Health Services regulations.

Click to play video: 'Alberta Health Services to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all employees' Alberta Health Services to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all employees
Alberta Health Services to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all employees – Aug 31, 2021

“Because our firefighters are dually-trained as paramedics and we are contracted by AHS to provide EMS services, our fire and EMS staff are mandated to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31 as per our AHS contract,” the city said.

Read more: Calgary fire chief concerned about firefighters protesting COVID-19 vaccine: ‘Trust is eroding’

According to Mehdizadeh, vaccinations are not currently mandatory for LPS officers.

“We want to mirror and parallel whatever protocol and guidelines come for any city employee,” Mehdizadeh said.

Read more: Unvaccinated Calgary firefighters or police ‘completely unacceptable’: Woolley

“At this point, we will just wait and see what those decisions are and follow (them.)”

The rally was the second of its kind in Lethbridge this week, with a similar event held on Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s top doctor says vaccine mandates helping uptake, impact on spread of COVID-19 ‘remains to be seen’' Canada’s top doctor says vaccine mandates helping uptake, impact on spread of COVID-19 ‘remains to be seen’
Canada’s top doctor says vaccine mandates helping uptake, impact on spread of COVID-19 ‘remains to be seen’

Canada’s top doctor has said vaccine mandates have helped with uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine as cases continue to surge in the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Read more: COVID-19 testing not an effective alternative to mandatory vaccines, experts say

