Education October 4 2021 9:12pm 01:15 Mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for Edmonton Public Schools staff It’s a step Edmonton Public Schools felt it needed to take to ensure the safety of all students. Sarah Komadina has more on the new mandate aimed at giving children more protection against COVID-19. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8243407/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8243407/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?