Man dead after shooting in North York, another man in hospital

Toronto police say a man is dead and another man is injured following a shooting early Thursday morning in Toronto’s north end.

Emergency crews were called to Bakersfield Street near Sheppard Avenue, at around 3:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting in a parking of a business in the area.

Paramedics said they transported a man with life-threatening injuries to hospital.

Insp. Kathy Stephenson told reporters the man died a short time later.

A second man was also injured in the shooting, a 23-year-old man who made his own way to hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, Stephenson said.

She said the two victims both knew each other. A suspect description has not yet been released.

The force’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation.