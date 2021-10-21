Menu

Crime

Man dead after shooting in North York, another man in hospital

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 7:13 am
Police on scene investigating a fatal shooting on Bakersfield Street on Oct. 21, 2021. View image in full screen
Police on scene investigating a fatal shooting on Bakersfield Street on Oct. 21, 2021. Jason MacLellan / Global News

Toronto police say a man is dead and another man is injured following a shooting early Thursday morning in Toronto’s north end.

Emergency crews were called to Bakersfield Street near Sheppard Avenue, at around 3:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting in a parking of a business in the area.

Paramedics said they transported a man with life-threatening injuries to hospital.

Man charged in connection with Toronto crash that killed 59-year-old victim

Insp. Kathy Stephenson told reporters the man died a short time later.

A second man was also injured in the shooting, a 23-year-old man who made his own way to hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds,  Stephenson said.

Story continues below advertisement

She said the two victims both knew each other. A suspect description has not yet been released.

The force’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

