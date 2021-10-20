Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man charged in connection with Toronto crash that killed 59-year-old victim

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 4:44 pm
The scene of the collision in Etobicoke on Friday. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision in Etobicoke on Friday. Global News

Toronto police say a man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in Etobicoke last week.

Police said in a news release that at around 12 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and Shaver Avenue North for reports of a collision.

Police said that a van and a sedan were heading west “at a high rate of speed.”

A 59-year-old man was driving a Honda CRV south on Shaver Avenue. When he entered the intersection, he was struck by the van.

Read more: Man dead after west-end Toronto crash: paramedics

The man died at the scene. The driver of the van was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the driver of the sedan slowed down before fleeing the area westbound.

Police said 23-year-old Toronto resident Shabari Tull was arrested Wednesday and charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Caledon man on trial for fatal crash that killed 3 people' Caledon man on trial for fatal crash that killed 3 people
Caledon man on trial for fatal crash that killed 3 people
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto tagFatal Crash tagtoronto police service tagEtobicoke tagToronto crash tagEtobicoke crash tagBurnhamthorpe Road and Shaver Avenue North tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers