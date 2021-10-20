Man charged in connection with Toronto crash that killed 59-year-old victim

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in Etobicoke last week.

Police said in a news release that at around 12 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and Shaver Avenue North for reports of a collision.

Police said that a van and a sedan were heading west “at a high rate of speed.”

A 59-year-old man was driving a Honda CRV south on Shaver Avenue. When he entered the intersection, he was struck by the van.

The man died at the scene. The driver of the van was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the sedan slowed down before fleeing the area westbound.

Police said 23-year-old Toronto resident Shabari Tull was arrested Wednesday and charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

