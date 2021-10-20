Menu

Crime

RCMP searching for man considered armed, dangerous, known to frequent parts of Winnipeg

By Staff Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 6:30 pm
Wesley Manfred Wadien, 38.
Wesley Manfred Wadien, 38. RCMP Handout

Manitoba RCMP are warning the public about a man considered to be armed and dangerous who was last seen driving erratically in the Interlake.

Police say Wesley Manfred Wadien, 38, is wanted in connection with allegations of uttering threats and pointing a firearm, as well as arrest warrants for multiple other offenses.

Wadien was seen in Selkirk around 12 p.m. Wednesday, and last seen driving erratically on Highway 17 and Road 12 East in the Interlake shortly before 4 p.m.

He is also known to frequent the Garden City and West Kildonan neighbourhoods in Winnipeg.

Wadien is five-feet-seven-inches tall and 146 lbs., with black, closely-shaven hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a white Dodge Ram licence plate KRC 820.

Police say Wadien has not made threats towards the general public, but they caution the public — especially those living in Selkirk and the Interlake — to be aware he is wanted and believed to be armed.

Police warn not to approach Wadien.

They say anyone who spots Wadien should call 911 immediately.

