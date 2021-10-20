RCMP searching for man considered armed, dangerous, known to frequent parts of Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are warning the public about a man considered to be armed and dangerous who was last seen driving erratically in the Interlake.

Police say Wesley Manfred Wadien, 38, is wanted in connection with allegations of uttering threats and pointing a firearm, as well as arrest warrants for multiple other offenses.

Wadien was seen in Selkirk around 12 p.m. Wednesday, and last seen driving erratically on Highway 17 and Road 12 East in the Interlake shortly before 4 p.m.

He is also known to frequent the Garden City and West Kildonan neighbourhoods in Winnipeg.

#rcmpmb actively searching for Wes Wadien, 38. He’s wanted for uttering threats & pointing firearm. Considered armed & dangerous. DO NOT approach. If seen, call 911. Seen in Selkirk @ noon today & on #MBHwy17 in the Interlake @ 4pm driving a white Dodge Ram KRC 820. pic.twitter.com/hQwWducjYs — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 20, 2021

Wadien is five-feet-seven-inches tall and 146 lbs., with black, closely-shaven hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a white Dodge Ram licence plate KRC 820.

Police say Wadien has not made threats towards the general public, but they caution the public — especially those living in Selkirk and the Interlake — to be aware he is wanted and believed to be armed.

Police warn not to approach Wadien.

They say anyone who spots Wadien should call 911 immediately.

