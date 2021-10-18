Winnipeg police warn convicted sex offender released

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a convicted sex offender has been released from Stony Mountain Institution and is considered a high risk to re-offend.

38-year-old Michael Kyle Langille is expected to live in Winnipeg after serving a 44-month sentence for three counts of breach of recognizance and for access to child pornography.

Langille is prohibited from attended public parks or swimming areas where people under the age of 16 are present and is not allowed to have any contact with anyone under 16 unless the court deems it appropriate.

Since 2011, Langille has been convicted of possession and distribution of child pornography, as well as two counts of sexual assault and has breached probation orders numerous times.