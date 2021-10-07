Menu

Crime

Police warn convicted sex offender released, to live in Winnipeg

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 12:08 am
29-year-old Curtis Leroy George.
29-year-old Curtis Leroy George. Winnipeg Police/Submitted photo

Winnipeg police are warning a convicted sex offender has been released and is expected to live in the city.

29-year-old Curtis Leroy George is considered a high risk to re-offend against all females, both adults and youths.

He was released on Tuesday from Milner Ridge Correctional Centre after serving a sentence for Mischief Under $5000.

George has a lengthy criminal record including criminal harassment, five counts of sexual assault, sexual interference, six counts of assault and numerous breaches of recognizance and probation orders.

As part of his release, George will not be able to attend Portage Place, City Place, Canada Life Centre or the skywalk that connects those buildings until January 2024.

He also won’t be able to attend a public park or public swimming area where persons under 16 years old are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, and he also can’t attend a daycare centre, school ground, playground, or community centre.

