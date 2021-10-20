Woman clocked driving double the speed limit, car impounded: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 31-year-old woman has lost her car for two weeks after allegedly being caught going more than twice the speed limit on Tuesday night.

Just before 11 p.m., an officer clocked a white car going 129 km/h in a 60 km/h zone near Speedvale Avenue and Elmira Road.

The woman behind the wheel was charged with stunt driving and failing to provide a driver’s licence.

Police said her licence has since been suspended for 30 days and her vehicle impounded for 15 days.

In a tweet, the service added she was the fourth person since last Friday to lose their licence after being charged with stunt driving in Guelph.

Stricter stunt driving regulations went into effect in September, joining other harsher penalties that came into play in early July.

As of Sept. 12, roadside driver’s license suspensions increased from seven to 30 days for all stunt driving offences under section 172 of the Highway Traffic Act and Ontario Regulation 455/07.

On July 1, the criteria for stunt driving dropped to 40 km/h or higher, from 50 km/h, if the driver is operating the vehicle on a road that has a speed limit of less than 80 km/h.

Another change in the law involved impounding vehicles that are stopped at the roadside. As of July 1, the vehicle will be immediately impounded for two weeks, up from one week.

— With files from Global News’ Jessica Patton

A Guelph female watched her car being towed away Tuesday night after she was caught driving 129 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. She is the 4th person since last Friday to lose their licence after being charged with stunt driving in #Guelph. #slowdown #roadsafety #prideservicetrust -st pic.twitter.com/GHz139VRT0 — Guelph Police Service (@GuelphPolice) October 20, 2021