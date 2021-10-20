Menu

Canada

Woman charged after collision with school bus full of children: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 10:11 am
Guelph police say a 47-year-old woman has been charged. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a 47-year-old woman has been charged. Getty Images

Guelph police say a 47-year-old woman has been charged after a crash on Tuesday morning involving a school bus filled with children.

Officers were called to the area intersection of Kortright and Ironwood roads just after 8 a.m. for reports of a collision between a minivan and the bus.

Read more: University of Guelph releases plans for winter semester amid pandemic

Police said paramedics assessed several of the children on the bus but no injuries were reported.

The woman driving the minivan, however, was sent to Guelph General Hospital for treatment. She was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with making an unsafe turn.

Click to play video: 'OPP and Student Transportation Services report increase in illegal school bus passing' OPP and Student Transportation Services report increase in illegal school bus passing
OPP and Student Transportation Services report increase in illegal school bus passing – Mar 29, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagCollision tagGuelph tagGuelph Police tagGuelph News tagschool bus crash tagguelph school bus collision tagguelph school bus crash tag

