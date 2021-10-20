Woman charged after collision with school bus full of children: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 47-year-old woman has been charged after a crash on Tuesday morning involving a school bus filled with children.

Officers were called to the area intersection of Kortright and Ironwood roads just after 8 a.m. for reports of a collision between a minivan and the bus.

Police said paramedics assessed several of the children on the bus but no injuries were reported.

The woman driving the minivan, however, was sent to Guelph General Hospital for treatment. She was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with making an unsafe turn.

