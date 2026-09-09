Ottawa, Alberta pledge to build 1,460 affordable houses

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The federal government and Alberta are pledging to build at least 1,460 affordable housing units across the province.

Ottawa will provide up to $220 million through Build Canada Homes, a federal agency formed to speed up the delivery of the housing, while Alberta will pay up to $165 million.

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The governments are expecting to receive $238 million from other sources.

A news release says the 21 planned housing projects will include supportive and transitional housing.

There is a target of building at least 500 homes using modern methods of construction, including off-site and factory-built approaches.

Build Canada Homes and Alberta will also establish a “joint collaboration table” to identify priority projects and coordinate investments.