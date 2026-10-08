Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. David Best
    October 8, 2026 at 10:41 am

    Anonymous side hustle is being a pathetic village idiot who posts comments non stop. Sad.

  2. Anonymous
    October 8, 2026 at 10:34 am

    Because the Liberal economy and liberal policies are death.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Nearly 1 in 4 Canadians and half of Gen Z have a side hustle, survey finds

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted October 8, 2026 10:25 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Money Matters: Considerations for a successful side hustle'
Money Matters: Considerations for a successful side hustle
WATCH ABOVE: Money Matters: Considerations for a successful side hustle – Jan 16, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Caught between the high cost of living and mounting debt, Canadians are resorting to side hustles to get by, a new survey has found.

Nearly one in four (23 per cent) of Canadians say they have a side hustle, averaging 13 hours a week on their secondary job, an Ipsos survey conducted for incorporation and business registration platform Ownr found on Thursday.

The proportion rises to nearly half (47 per cent) when you add those who are considering getting a side hustle soon.

Younger Canadians are more likely to have a side hustle, with nearly half (46 per cent) of Gen Z respondents saying they currently have a side hustle of some sort.

The biggest motivation for having a second job was the need to supplement regular income (39 per cent), followed by those who were most concerned about the rising cost of living (33 per cent).

Story continues below advertisement

More than a quarter (26 per cent) said they took on a side hustle to pay down debt.

Click to play video: 'Money Tips Monday: Big advice for your small business'
Money Tips Monday: Big advice for your small business

While many start a side hustle out of financial stress, it could also be an entrepreneurial opportunity, said Ownr CEO Jordan Casey.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“There’s a lot of entrepreneurial ambition in Canada, and this data proves that even more of it may be hiding in plain sight,” Casey said.

Around one in five (19 per cent) said they are likely to leave their primary job and turn their side hustle into a full-time business, rising to 29 per cent among Gen Z side hustlers.

More than half of Gen Z respondents said they consider their side hustle a legitimate business.

However, many still face challenges when it comes to forming an exit plan.

Story continues below advertisement

“What starts as extra income often becomes a realization: ‘I’m actually good at this.’ Then comes the thought, ‘I could do this full-time.’ That’s where it gets hard,” said Casey.

Four in 10 (40 per cent) of all respondents said they aren’t sure whether or not to incorporate their side hustle as a business, while another 40 per cent said they don’t understand the legal requirements of starting a business.

The “confidence gap” is larger among women, with only 58 per cent of women saying they know when they need to register their business, compared with 69 per cent of men.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices