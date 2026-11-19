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Owners of a 7-Eleven store in Vernon have been fined more than $300,000 for health and safety violations involving their workers.

Documents show that employees reported multiple robberies this year alone, with coffee being thrown at them and verbal threats from customers.

WorkSafeBC has now issued a fine of $364,790.44.

“All employers in British Columbia have a legal duty, actually under the Workers’ Compensation Act, to provide all their workers with a safe environment, a safe workplace,” Fiona McFarlane, a lawyer at KSW, said.

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“So that does include violence.”

WorkSafeBC said the company fell short on providing the training, information and supervision needed for staff to stay safe from workplace violence.

The report also stated that overnight workers had raised concerns about their safety, but were instructed not to lock the front doors during graveyard shifts.

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A sliding service window designed to separate staff from customers was also not being used.

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“It’s important for employers to know that if your employees are feeling unsafe, they actually have a legal right under the Occupational Safety Regulation to refuse unsafe work,” McFarlane said.

Global News reached out to the company that owns the Vernon 7-Eleven, but did not hear back by deadline.