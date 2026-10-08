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3 comments

  1. RJ
    October 8, 2026 at 12:47 pm

    It would be great if the ideologues in Ottawa stopped trying to jam square pegs into round holes.

  2. Anonymous
    October 8, 2026 at 12:28 pm

    Ohh Benny, this message has been brought to you by Brookfield.
    I am sure it works just great in -40 weather.

  3. Ben
    October 8, 2026 at 12:23 pm

    Great news! Have one and it saves a lot of money.

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Canada

Ottawa launching heat pump rebate program, Carney says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2026 12:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What is a heat pump and how can it keep your home comfortable all year round'
What is a heat pump and how can it keep your home comfortable all year round
WATCH ABOVE: What is a heat pump and how can it keep your home comfortable all year round – Mar 13, 2026
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Prime Minister Mark Carney says Ottawa will launch a new heat pump rebate program early next year, but program details haven’t been finalized.

Carney made the announcement in Sherbrooke, Que., on Thursday.

The government is budgeting $2 billion over eight years with a target of retrofitting one million homes.

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Households below the median income level can get up to $10,000 back on a heat pump purchase, while other homeowners can get $2,000 by switching to a heat pump.

Ottawa is in the process of winding down an existing program to subsidize purchases of heat pumps for homes heated with oil.

The government says this new program is aimed at Canadians who need emergency replacements for their home heating systems, or for systems that are close to needing replacement.

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