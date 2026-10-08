Ottawa launching heat pump rebate program, Carney says

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Ottawa will launch a new heat pump rebate program early next year, but program details haven’t been finalized.
Carney made the announcement in Sherbrooke, Que., on Thursday.
The government is budgeting $2 billion over eight years with a target of retrofitting one million homes.
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Households below the median income level can get up to $10,000 back on a heat pump purchase, while other homeowners can get $2,000 by switching to a heat pump.
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Ottawa is in the process of winding down an existing program to subsidize purchases of heat pumps for homes heated with oil.
The government says this new program is aimed at Canadians who need emergency replacements for their home heating systems, or for systems that are close to needing replacement.
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