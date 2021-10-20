Menu

Crime

Ontario’s watchdog reveal investigation into Hamilton police officer for alleged sex assaults

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 3:03 pm
The Special Investigations Unit say they are investigating sexual assault allegations from 2010 that have been tied to a Hamilton police officer. View image in full screen
The Special Investigations Unit say they are investigating sexual assault allegations from 2010 that have been tied to a Hamilton police officer. Global News

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it’s started a probe into alleged legacy sexual assaults believed to have been committed by a member of the Hamilton Police Service.

In a release on Wednesday, SIU director Joseph Martino said the investigation was launched after receiving legal notification in mid-May suggesting the assaults happened in 2010.

Read more: Ontario watchdog investigating death of man while in Toronto police custody

“As a result of the SIU investigation, Const. Michael LaCombe is charged with two counts of sexual assault contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code,” Martino said in a statement.

LaCombe is set to appear before an Ontario court justice in Hamilton on Nov. 9.

No further details are being disclosed “in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused,” Martino said.

