Crime

Ontario watchdog investigating death of man while in Toronto police custody

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 1:23 pm
File photo - SIU (Special Investigations Unit). View image in full screen
File photo - SIU (Special Investigations Unit). Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a man while in Toronto police custody.

The SIU, which serves as Ontario’s police watchdog, said a 48-year-old man died while at 43 Division in Scarborough Thursday morning.

Although the SIU has not revealed further information, a Toronto police spokesperson told Global News the man in custody was found unresponsive at around 8:20 a.m.

Read more: Ontario’s police watchdog investigating 2 fatal incidents in Toronto

The spokesperson said paramedics were called and the man was later pronounced dead.

“SIU were contacted and they have invoked their mandate, therefore we are unable to comment any further,” the spokesperson said.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

