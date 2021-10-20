Menu

Health

Manitoba health officials to give live COVID-19 update

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 1:17 pm
Health officials give an update on Manitoba's fight against COVID-19.

Health officials in Manitoba will give a live update on their efforts against COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Read more: Manitoba vaccine requirements likely to be in place until spring: top doctor

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, leader of the province’s vaccine implementation task force have scheduled an online conference call with media for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the availability live in this story.

85 Manitoba health-care workers on unpaid leave for refusing COVID-19 testing, government says

Manitoba reported 102 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths Tuesday.

Read more: Manitoba reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Since March 2020 the province has reported 62,332 COVID-19 cases.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

