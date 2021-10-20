Manitoba health officials to give live COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Manitoba will give a live update on their efforts against COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, leader of the province’s vaccine implementation task force have scheduled an online conference call with media for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the availability live in this story.

0:46 85 Manitoba health-care workers on unpaid leave for refusing COVID-19 testing, government says 85 Manitoba health-care workers on unpaid leave for refusing COVID-19 testing, government says

Manitoba reported 102 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths Tuesday.

Since March 2020 the province has reported 62,332 COVID-19 cases.

