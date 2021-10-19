Winnipeg police say 92% of workforce fully vaccinated less than a month ahead of mandate

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say eight per cent of its workforce has not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The numbers released Tuesday include both sworn and civilian members of the service.

The city has said all of its employees who have ongoing contact with vulnerable Winnipeggers, including children under 12 and those who work in high-risk settings with direct, ongoing contact with the public, must be fully vaccinated against the virus by Nov. 15.

Winnipeg police had asked its members to declare their vaccination status by the end of the day last Friday.

“The WPS will work with the City, unions, and the membership to create a safe workplace for those employed here, and the public we serve,” the police service said in a statement to media Tuesday afternoon.

Last week Winnipeg police association president Moe Sabourin told Global News roughly 10 per cent — or some 190 officers — either haven’t declared their vaccination status or have said they won’t get the shots.

Sabourin said some members have asked the union to take action against the mandate, but added “the law is not in our favour as far as filing a grievance or that sort of thing and making a human rights complaint.

“The majority of the membership wants a safe workplace,” he said.

“That’s why we’re trying to encourage those members that don’t want to be vaccinated to get vaccinated and if not, then make sure (they) do the alternative that the service has provided to make sure that the workplace and the citizens of Winnipeg are safe.”

Sabourin said last week the police service has agreed to allow unvaccinated officers who undergo regular rapid testing to continue to work, providing they show proof of a negative test.

On Tuesday police said members who aren’t fully vaccinated by Nov. 15 will be subject to “workplace requirements and/or restrictions which will be announced at a later time.”

“It is hoped that more members will decide to get vaccinated,” the service said in their statement.