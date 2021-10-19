SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Winnipeg police say 92% of workforce fully vaccinated less than a month ahead of mandate

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 4:06 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service says 92 per cent of its workforce has been vaccinated against COVID-19. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service says 92 per cent of its workforce has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police say eight per cent of its workforce has not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The numbers released Tuesday include both sworn and civilian members of the service.

Read more: Manitoba says 30 health-care workers sent home for refusing testing under vaccine mandate

The city has said all of its employees who have ongoing contact with vulnerable Winnipeggers, including children under 12 and those who work in high-risk settings with direct, ongoing contact with the public, must be fully vaccinated against the virus by Nov. 15.

Winnipeg police had asked its members to declare their vaccination status by the end of the day last Friday.

Click to play video: 'Union says 10 per cent of Winnipeg police unvaccinated' Union says 10 per cent of Winnipeg police unvaccinated
Union says 10 per cent of Winnipeg police unvaccinated

“The WPS will work with the City, unions, and the membership to create a safe workplace for those employed here, and the public we serve,” the police service said in a statement to media Tuesday afternoon.

Last week Winnipeg police association president Moe Sabourin told Global News roughly 10 per cent — or some 190 officers — either haven’t declared their vaccination status or have said they won’t get the shots.

Read more: Unions say 10 per cent of Winnipeg police, 20 per cent of bus drivers unvaccinated

Sabourin said some members have asked the union to take action against the mandate, but added “the law is not in our favour as far as filing a grievance or that sort of thing and making a human rights complaint.

“The majority of the membership wants a safe workplace,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba vaccine requirements likely to be in place until spring: top doctor' Manitoba vaccine requirements likely to be in place until spring: top doctor
Manitoba vaccine requirements likely to be in place until spring: top doctor

“That’s why we’re trying to encourage those members that don’t want to be vaccinated to get vaccinated and if not, then make sure (they) do the alternative that the service has provided to make sure that the workplace and the citizens of Winnipeg are safe.”

Sabourin said last week the police service has agreed to allow unvaccinated officers who undergo regular rapid testing to continue to work, providing they show proof of a negative test.

Read more: Unvaccinated workers choosing unpaid leave won’t qualify for EI, says Winnipeg HR expert

On Tuesday police said members who aren’t fully vaccinated by Nov. 15 will be subject to “workplace requirements and/or restrictions which will be announced at a later time.”

“It is hoped that more members will decide to get vaccinated,” the service said in their statement.

