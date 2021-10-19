SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

85 Manitoba health-care workers on unpaid leave for refusing COVID-19 testing, government says

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 6:35 pm
Shared Health says approximately 85 health care workers are on unpaid leave after refusing rapid testing for COVID-19.(Photo By Jesus Hellin / Europa Press via Getty Images). View image in full screen
Shared Health says approximately 85 health care workers are on unpaid leave after refusing rapid testing for COVID-19.(Photo By Jesus Hellin / Europa Press via Getty Images). Jesus Hellin / Europa Press via Getty Images

The Manitoba government now says approximately 85 health-care workers are on unpaid leave after refusing to be tested for COVID-19.

Under health orders that took effect Monday, many front-line workers in health care, education and child care must be fully vaccinated against or undergo testing up to three times per week.

Read more: Manitoba says 30 health-care workers sent home for refusing testing under vaccine mandate

Earlier in the day Tuesday, Shared Health reported 30 direct-care workers across the province refused rapid testing and were subsequently sent home as of Monday afternoon.

That number had grown to 85 as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the latest statement from Shared Health.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba vaccine requirements likely to be in place until spring: top doctor' Manitoba vaccine requirements likely to be in place until spring: top doctor
Manitoba vaccine requirements likely to be in place until spring: top doctor

A Shared Health spokesperson said the staff are located throughout the province and represent a variety of professions.

Story continues below advertisement

The spokesperson said no significant issues and no known service disruptions have been reported due to the absences.

Read more: Winnipeg police say 92% of workforce fully vaccinated less than a month ahead of mandate

“As part of contingency planning, coverage for absent staff have come from a number of areas – including the redeployment of staff, volunteers from our COVID casual pool, staff who are willing to travel to provide support at other sites and managers,” the spokesperson told Global News in an emailed statement.

Shared Health estimates the vaccine mandate impact about 42,00 workers and, as of Friday, 1,800 were identified as requiring testing.

— with files from Rosanna Hempel and The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'St. Amant Centre mandates vaccination' St. Amant Centre mandates vaccination
St. Amant Centre mandates vaccination
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagCoronavirus in Winnipeg tagVacccine Mandate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers