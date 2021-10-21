What you need to know as N.S. launches COVID-19 vaccination QR code app

Send this page to someone via email

Starting Friday, Nova Scotia will implement the use of a QR code app that businesses and organizations can use to scan a paper or digital version of a person’s proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

This app called “VaxCheckNS” will be used to scan the new version of the proof of vaccination with the QR code.

People vaccinated in Nova Scotia before Oct. 4 will have received a proof of vaccination that doesn’t have a QR code. Those documents remain valid.

“I want to remind Nova Scotians that any vaccine record is acceptable as long as it shows the required details. You don’t need to have the new version with the QR code, and businesses should not reject anyone with valid proof of vaccination,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, at a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.

But Strang is still encouraging people to use the new version.

He said the QR code will be the preferred method of checking proof of full vaccination as it makes the process easier, while protect people’s personal health information.

At minimum, a record must show the following information to demonstrate proof of full vaccination:

The person’s name

The brand(s) of vaccine received (such as Moderna, Pfizer, etc.)

An indication that all required doses for that brand of vaccine were received

The date when the final dose was received

If a person got vaccinated in Nova Scotia on Oct. 4 or later, they received the new format of Nova Scotia’s proof of vaccination with a QR code.

The new version can be found here.

Businesses and organizations are not required to use VaxCheckNS. However, it is strongly recommended.

According to the province, other QR code scanners are not recommended because they reveal all the details on the person’s proof of full vaccination.

VaxCheckNS will be available as a free download in the App Store for Apple devices and Google Play for other devices.