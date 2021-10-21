Menu

Global News at 11 BC
October 21 2021 12:29am
01:27

International vaccine passport details expected Thursday

News the tourism industry has been waiting for, details about Canada’s International vaccine passport. As Aaron McArthur reports, the Prime Minister will release those specifics tomorrow.

