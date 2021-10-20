Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports lowest number of new cases in more than a month

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 2:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia says outbreak at hospital in Kentville limited so far' Nova Scotia says outbreak at hospital in Kentville limited so far
An outbreak management team is working with Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville to try and prevent further spread of the virus. Nova Scotia Public Health officials believe the outbreak is limited so far and they’re hoping it stays that way. Alexa MacLean has more.

Nova Scotia reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the lowest number of single-day cases since Sept. 15.

Three of the new cases are in the Central Zone, two are in the Western Zone and one case is in the Northern Zone.

The province continues to say there is community spread in the Central Zone, “primarily among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.”

Read more: N.S. resumes medically assisted dying referrals after backlog

With 27 new recoveries, the number of active cases is now 165, which includes 16 people in hospital. Five are in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,121 tests on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

A fourth patient in a non-COVID-19 unit at the Valley Regional Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19. The province declared a small outbreak at the hospital on Tuesday after three patients tested positive.

Read more: COVID-19: N.S. reports 12 new cases, small outbreak at hospital in Kentville

“Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) continues to test patients, staff and doctors identified as close contacts,” Wednesday’s release said. “As a precaution, NSHA has made testing available for staff and doctors on site who want to get tested.”

The release also said one more school was notified of a COVID-19 exposure. A full list of schools with exposures can be found here.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 82.6 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 77.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagNova Scotia COVID-19 tagcovid-19 in nova scotia tagNova Scotia COVID-19 update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers