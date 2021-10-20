COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports lowest number of new cases in more than a month

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the lowest number of single-day cases since Sept. 15.

Three of the new cases are in the Central Zone, two are in the Western Zone and one case is in the Northern Zone.

The province continues to say there is community spread in the Central Zone, “primarily among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.”

With 27 new recoveries, the number of active cases is now 165, which includes 16 people in hospital. Five are in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,121 tests on Tuesday.

A fourth patient in a non-COVID-19 unit at the Valley Regional Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19. The province declared a small outbreak at the hospital on Tuesday after three patients tested positive.

“Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) continues to test patients, staff and doctors identified as close contacts,” Wednesday’s release said. “As a precaution, NSHA has made testing available for staff and doctors on site who want to get tested.”

The release also said one more school was notified of a COVID-19 exposure. A full list of schools with exposures can be found here.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 82.6 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 77.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.