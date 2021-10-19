N.S. to provide COVID-19 update after 3 more school closures

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is set to provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday as more schools in the Halifax region have closed temporarily due to rising cases.

Premier Tim Houston, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, and Alyson Lamb, Executive Director of Western Zone, Nova Scotia Health, will be participating in the update.

The briefing is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. and will be live-streamed on this page.

Nova Scotia has identified 72 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

During that time, eight schools received exposure notifications — the bulk of them in the Halifax area — and more schools in the municipality will now be closed due to an outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, health officials have also recommended the closure of two more Halifax area schools bringing the number of closures to four within the last two weeks.

Those schools – Joseph Howe Elementary and École Mer et Monde – will be closed to students beginning tomorrow for one week. Principals will be contacting staff and families about learning from home.

Public health will have testing available at both schools this coming Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The closures come after the province announced Sunday evening that Dartmouth South Academy — a P-9 school — would be closed for five days beginning today.

2:04 More schools closed in Halifax area due to rising COVID-19 cases More schools closed in Halifax area due to rising COVID-19 cases

-With files from Rebecca Lau and The Canadian Press