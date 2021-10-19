Guelph Storm’s Matthew Poitras among OHL players to watch: NHL Central Scouting

Send this page to someone via email

Six players on the Guelph Storm have been named to the NHL Central Scouting preliminary watch list for the 2021-22 season.

Most notable is forward Matthew Poitras, who has been given an A grade, indicating he is a potential first-round selection in the 2022 NHL draft next summer.

Poitras was the 12th overall pick of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection from the Whitby Wildcats U16 program. The 17-year-old centre has four points through his first four OHL contests.

The only other Ontario Hockey League player given an A grade is Shane Wright of the Kingston Frontenacs who is expected to be taken first overall in next year’s NHL draft.

Storm defenceman Michael Buchinger and forwards Jake Karabela and Danny Zhilkin were given a B grade as second- or third-round draft candidates.

Forward Braeden Bowman and goaltender Jake Oster were given a C grade, indicating a late-round selection.

The list includes 45 OHL forwards, 16 defencemen and five goaltenders.

All 20 OHL member teams were represented on the list led by the London Knights with eight players included. The Guelph Storm and Sudbury Wolves trailed with six players respectively while the Niagara IceDogs and North Bay Battalion each had five.

Shane Wright and Matthew Poitras topped a list of 66 #OHL players included on @NHLCentralScout's October 'Players to Watch' List for the 2022 #NHLDraft. DETAILS 📰: https://t.co/hXacx5IxVg pic.twitter.com/n3pEfM4ULh — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 19, 2021

