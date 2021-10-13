14 Guelph Storm alumni on NHL rosters to begin new season

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm is well-represented at the highest level with 14 alumni on a National Hockey League roster to begin the 2021-22 season.

That includes one goaltender, four defencemen and nine forwards.

Arguably, most Storm fans are eagerly anticipating what winger Nick Suzuki has in store as he begins his first full season with the Montreal Canadiens.

Suzuki won the OHL Championship with Guelph in May 2019 before making his NHL debut with the Habs in October of that year.

Both his rookie and sophomore seasons were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the 22-year-old enters his first full 82-game season, having just signed an eight-year, $63 million contract with Montreal.

Joining him on the Canadiens is defenceman Ben Chariot who played in Guelph from 2007 to 2010.

The Detroit Red Wings have the most Guelph Storm alumni with four players on the roster: forwards Tyler Bertuzzi, Robby Fabbri, Givani Smith and Pius Suter.

Dustin Brown and Drew Doughty have become staples for the LA Kings but were first staples for the Storm. Brown played in Guelph from 2000 to 2003, while Doughty was on the blue line from 2005 to 2008.

Other Storm alumni include goaltender Craig Anderson on the Buffalo Sabres, forward Mackenzie Entwistle for the Chicago Blackhawks, defenceman Dmitri Samorukov on the Edmonton Oilers, defenceman Ben Harpur on the Nashville Predators, forward Brock McGinn on the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Vancouver Canucks forward Jason Dickinson.

Meanwhile, the Storm have two players on its roster that have been drafted by NHL teams: defenceman Daniil Chayka was drafted by the Vegas Golden Knights, while forward Sasha Pastujov was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks.

It is expected that Storm forward Danny Zhilkin will be drafted by an NHL team next year.

Sending our congratulations to all the former Stormers on @NHL rosters this season! 🌪

