Guelph Storm beat Owen Sound in 1st win of the season

Jacob Oster had 20 saves and Marko Sikic and Braeden Bowman had two goals apiece as the Guelph Storm beat the Owen Sound Attack 7-3 on Wednesday night for their first win of the season.
Matthew Poitras, Daniil Chayka and Matthew Papais also scored, while Michael Buchinger and Jake Karabela each had three assists in the victory.
Owen Sound got goals from Deni Goure, Ethan Burroughs and Cedrick Guindon as Mack Guzda stopped 44 shots.
It was Oster’s first win in the Ontario Hockey League.
The Storm lost defenceman Luka Profaca to a lower-body injury after he went down awkwardly in the second period. No update on his condition was provided.
Up next, the Storm host the Soo Greyhounds on Friday at the Sleeman Centre. Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY at 7:30 p.m.
