Greg Fertuck discloses Sheree Fertuck killing to Mr. Big crime boss: ‘I ended up shooting her’

Greg Fertuck, in a meeting with a Mr. Big sting crime boss, said he killed his estranged wife Sheree Fertuck because she wanted to take everything he’d worked to get over the years.

The admission came after what appeared to be increasing police attention on the man. The crime boss, who was actually an undercover police officer, warned Greg Fertuck “the heat” was coming for him and police wanted to arrest him.

On June 21, 2019, while being recorded on a hidden camera at the James Hotel, Greg Fertuck told police what happened three-and-a-half years earlier.

“I ended up shooting her, and that’s just between you and me,” the now 68-year-old told the undercover officer.

View image in full screen A court exhibit image shows the gravel pit where Sheree Fertuck would use a front-end loader to fill the trailer attached to her semi-truck. Court Exhibit

Greg and Sheree Fertuck had been separated since 2011. The accused told the crime boss he drove to the gravel pit near Sheree’s family farmyard to reason with her over their divorce proceedings.

Cellphone data also placed Greg Fertuck near the gravel pit on the date Sheree was last scene — Dec. 7, 2015.

He said wanted to get an all terrain vehicle and boat from the farm near Kenaston, Sask., about 85 km south of Saskatoon. He also told the officer he wanted to cut a deal: Sheree could have the couple’s home in Saskatoon and he could keep his pension instead of splitting it.

“She was going to take me to the cleaners,” he said.

When Sheree arrived at the pit, she rejected Greg Fertuck’s offer and the man said he “snapped.”

He took a .22 calibre rifle from his Dodge Ram pickup truck and shot Sheree in the shoulder, according to Greg Fertuck’s version of events. He said she fell to her knees and he shot her in the back of the head from about ten feet away.

“I’m sorry that I ever did it,” he told the undercover officer.

Using the nearby loader at the gravel pit, Greg Fertuck lifted Sheree’s body into the back of his truck and wrapped it in plastic, court heard. From the pit, he drove to a nearby wooded area.

View image in full screen A map has been entered as a court exhibit, showing the route Greg Fertuck and undercover police traveled while looking for Sheree Fertuck’s remains. Ryan Kessler / Global News

“Did you dig a grave?” the crime boss asked.

Greg Fertuck replied: “No I put a bunch of logs on her.”

The man said he also got rid of the .22 calibre rifle. The gun and Sheree’s body have never been found.

The accused said he washed his clothes with OxiClean to ensure there was no blood left behind.

The interview with the crime boss is one of the roughly 130 interactions involving undercover officers, with events known as “scenarios” tailored specifically to the target of their investigation.

In court, the crime boss said he needed to establish himself as the “alpha” in the interview, even though the target was “an intimidating presence” and an alpha himself.

The undercover officer noted that during the crime boss scenario, Greg Fertuck used a large wooden walking stick. He was concerned it could become a weapon, court heard.

“If things went bad, it wasn’t going to end up well for me. He had the upper hand,” the crime boss testified.

The crime boss stated Greg Fertuck showed no signs of drug or alcohol intoxication. He also showed no symptoms of withdrawal and no hearing issues. The witness stated if he had, then the scenario wouldn’t have gone ahead.

“There is nothing that would have made me do that interview. I would have stopped that scenario,” he testified.

During the interview, he told the accused he could leave at any point. The undercover officer also told Greg Fertuck not to exaggerate or agree with him simply because he was the boss.

The defence has stated RCMP preyed on Greg Fertuck, who his lawyer described as “a drunk” and a liar, whose cognitive abilities were impaired by a brain injury sustained on Jan. 1, 2019.

The Mr. Big sting was built on a foundation of lies, according to the defence, that produced lies from the accused.

View image in full screen Video suggests Greg Fertuck had an appointment in Saskatoon on the morning of Dec. 7, 2015, wasn’t recorded for a few hours, and then took his truck to a car wash late in the afternoon. Court Exhibit

‘Trickery and deceit’ by police

During his testimony, the crime boss said police have the authority to engage in “trickery and deceit” during an undercover operation. He said the “community shock test” is ultimately what determines how far the police can go.

For example, police presented Greg Fertuck with a memo stating RCMP investigators contacted the FBI in the United States, requesting high-resolution satellite imagery of the area surrounding Kenaston and Saskatoon in December 2015.

The crime boss testified the memo was staged, but he felt “quite comfortable” that it’s use wouldn’t lead to public outrage.

Monday marked the beginning of week seven of Greg Fertuck’s trial. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and offering an indginity to a body.

The Crown’s case has been heard entirely within a voir dire or admissibility hearing. Justice Richard Danyliuk will rule on what evidence can be admitted before the defence will have the opportunity to call evidence of its own.

Proceedings are scheduled to last eight weeks, though Danyliuk has indicated the trial appears to be running behind schedule.

