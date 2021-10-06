Menu

Canada
October 6 2021 8:16pm
01:24

Greg Fertuck lawyer calls Mr. Big sting ‘predator-prey’ relationship riddled with lies

Greg Fertuck’s interactions with undercover police were built on a foundation of lies, which produced a series of falsehoods from the Mr. Big sting target, according to a lawyer for the accused.

