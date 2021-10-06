Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Greg Fertuck lawyer calls Mr. Big sting ‘predator-prey’ relationship riddled with lies

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 6:32 pm
Greg Fertuck View image in full screen
Following a Mr. Big sting, RCMP charged Greg Fertuck in June 2019 with first-degree murder and offering an indignity to a body. He’s pleaded not guilty to both charges. Facebook

Greg Fertuck’s interactions with undercover police were built on a foundation of lies, which produced a series of falsehoods from the Mr. Big sting target, according to a lawyer for the accused.

Defence lawyer Mike Nolin made the statements Wednesday during cross-examination of the cover person for the RCMP’s undercover operation, known as Project Fisten. Media cannot identify the witness due to a publication ban.

Read more: Greg Fertuck murder trial hears how target met crime boss in Mr. Big sting

The witness disagreed with Nolin when the lawyer suggested police orchestrated a “predator-prey” relationship to get Fertuck to tell undercover police he killed his estranged wife Sheree Fertuck on Dec. 7, 2015.

The undercover officer acknowledged that police made misrepresentations in an attempt to get an admission of guilt from Fertuck.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are a lot of lies told throughout the operation,” the witness said.

Sheree Fertuck View image in full screen
Sheree Fertuck was last seen on Dec. 7, 2015. Her estranged husband, Greg Fertuck, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and offering an indignity to a body. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

The defence pointed to at least four occasions where Fertuck lied to undercover officers, who he thought were his coworkers in a criminal organization.

In one case, Fertuck said someone tried robbing him in Langley, B.C., and in response, he killed the robber. He claimed to place the body in a dumpster. However, police reviewed security video and reached a different conclusion.

“It’s my belief that nothing like that had occurred,” the witness said.

Read more: Greg Fertuck targeted in 130 orchestrated interactions during Mr. Big sting

On June 21, 2019, the accused said he killed someone else – Sheree. He made the admission to an undercover officer posing as a crime boss in the culmination of a nearly year-long operation. Days later, police charged him with first-degree murder and offering an indignity to a body.

Story continues below advertisement

Fertuck was the target of 130 designed interactions, or “scenarios,” with undercover police. The orchestrated events happened in Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.

Nolin asked the officer about an oft-cited case where a Mr. Big sting led a suspect to admit to a crime he did not commit.

“I am aware of the fact that there have been wrongful convictions using this technique,” the witness said.

Read more: Greg Fertuck told undercover officer he murdered estranged wife Sheree Fertuck: Crown

Court has heard Greg Fertuck dealt with memory issues following a head injury on Jan. 1, 2019. He slipped on a patch of ice, hit his head and suffered multiple hematomas.

The injury meant the sting ended up being nearly twice as long as the cover person initially expected, according to his testimony. Officers had to re-introduce people and concepts about the criminal organization.

The cover person testified Wednesday that there were people and situations Fertuck didn’t remember at all.

The head injury came five months into Fertuck’s employment in an RCMP-crafted, fake business. He was given the choice between working in the “legal side” of the operation, hauling vehicles, or the “criminal side,” transporting contraband like false passports and illegal cigarettes.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: How Greg Fertuck went from suspect to Mr. Big subject in Sheree Fertuck case

“There was really no way for Greg Fertuck not to break the law in participating in this fictitious organization,” Nolin suggested, saying even the legal operation was akin to money laundering.

“There was no legitimate business, is what I’m saying.”

The witness disagreed, stating he didn’t believe Fertuck would have committed an offence on the legitimate side of the business. However, Fertuck knowingly chose the criminal side.

The testimony, and all of the Crown’s evidence over the last week, has been entered in a series of voir dire hearings. A voir dire is essentially a trial within a trial to determine what is admissible.

Read more: Greg Fertuck’s lawyer suggests Sheree Fertuck may still be alive

Justice Richard Danyliuk has yet to rule on whether any of the evidence to date is admissible. The judge-alone trial is scheduled for eight weeks.

On Wednesday, the court also received a glimpse at the financial lengths the RCMP was willing to go to in order to complete the sting. The operation was budgeted at nearly $534,000, but ultimately had a price tag of more than $679,000.

Story continues below advertisement

The project finished over budget primarily due to at least $153,000 in unanticipated overtime for investigators.

Read more: Greg Fertuck told Sask. RCMP he loved estranged wife Sheree Fertuck: ‘I hope she’s well’

The budget was “fairly typical,” but the cover person said the Fertuck operation “was more expensive due to the significant time involved.”

The witness testified Tuesday that he initially thought the sting would last five to six months. Fertuck’s head injury extended the operation to June 2019.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSask RCMP tagSaskatoon News tagFirst Degree Murder tagSaskatoon Court tagHighway 15 tagMajor Crime Unit tagKenaston tagGravel Pit tagSheree Fertuck tagGreg Fertuck tagMr Big tagGreg Fertuck Trial tagGreg Fertuck Murder Trial tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers