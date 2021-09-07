Family seeks answers as Greg Fertuck’s murder trial gets underway

Send this page to someone via email

Teaka White is seeking answers as the first-degree murder trial of Greg Fertuck gets underway in Saskatoon.

Fertuck is accused of killing White’s sister, Sheree Fertuck.

White said they hope to find the truth about what happened to her sister.

“The next few weeks are going to be tough,” White said outside court on Monday morning.

“We’re just going to have to take it day by day, and the evidence that comes out every day. We’ll have to just take it in stride.”

Sheree, 51, was last seen driving a semi-truck away from her family’s farmhouse in the Kenaston, Sask., area on Dec. 7, 2015.

The mother of three drove to a nearby gravel pit, where her semi-truck was found the next day by her mother, Juliann Sorotski.

Sheree’s body has never been found despite several searches in the area by police and volunteers.

Her disappearance was deemed a homicide by RCMP in April 2016.

White said everyone has different memories of her sister.

“To me, she was a sister, to her children, a mother, to my mom, who’s no longer here, a daughter, a friend to many,” said an emotional White.

“Everybody has different memories of Sherry and everybody’s going to remember her differently and I just want everybody to remember Sheree.”

Fertuck was arrested on June 24, 2019, outside of Saskatoon and charged with first-degree murder and offering an indignity to a body.

He plead not-guilty to the charges.

Fertuck had been under investigation regarding Sheree’s disappearance for years.

In a January 2016 production order, RCMP Cpl. Jeremy Anderson stated he had “reasonable grounds to believe” that Greg Fertuck murdered Sheree.

Fertuck denied the allegation.

He was committed to stand trial in January 2020 following a two-week preliminary hearing.

The trial was originally scheduled to start on March 29.

Justice Richard Danyliuk delayed the trial due to a spike in COVID-19 cases at the time that he said would make it difficult for witnesses to travel from Regina to testify.

He said it is a complex case that involves an undercover police operation.

The trial by judge alone is scheduled to last for a duration of five weeks.

