Global News at 10 Regina
October 14 2021 9:25am
01:31

Greg Fertuck compared himself to Mr. Big sting’s cleanup expert

A Saskatoon murder trial is hearing more covert audio related to Sheree Fertuck’s disappearance, and her estranged husband can be heard talking about it.

