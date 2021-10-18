Jyoti Gondek becomes 1st woman to serve as Calgary mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Global News is projecting Calgary has elected its first female mayor: Jyoti Gondek. She follows Mayor Naheed Nenshi as a racialized Calgarian sitting in the mayor’s chair.

A one-term councillor, with a background in city planning, Gondek received 45 per cent of the vote on Monday with 199 of 259 tabulators reporting.

“It’s such an important election — it’s the most important one in a generation,” Gondek said Monday morning.

The former Ward 3 councillor’s platform promises include an inclusive approach to economic resilience, building out the Green Line as part of climate environmental resilience, addressing downtown revitalization, housing and homelessness, and pursuing a “fair deal” for Calgary from the province.

Read more: How Global News is covering the 2021 Calgary election

Story continues below advertisement

Gondek announced her candidacy for mayor on Jan. 13. Since early September, polls saw Gondek build momentum to become one of two frontrunners, alongside Jeromy Farkas.

Calgarians had 25 other candidates to choose from.

Nenshi will welcome the mayor-elect to office Tuesday morning at Old City Hall.

Mayor and council will be sworn in at city hall on Monday, Oct. 25.