Embattled Calgary councillor Joe Magliocca loses Ward 2 seat

Joe Magliocca is out and Jennifer Wyness is in as councillor for Calgary’s Ward 2.

The PR and mediation professional beat out the embattled councillor in Monday night’s election.

Magliocca was recently charged with breach of trust and fraud under $5,000 after an RCMP probe into his council expenditures.

Magliocca’s expenses had been under police investigation since July 2020, following an forensic audit that showed he allegedly collected thousands of dollars in ineligible travel and hosting claims.

His case has been adjourned until November, while his lawyer waits for disclosure of evidence from the Crown.

Magliocca was first elected in 2013.

