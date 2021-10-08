Menu

Crime

Magliocca charged with fraud, breach of trust by RCMP following expenses investigation

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted October 8, 2021 5:54 pm
Ward 2 Coun. Joe Magliocca sits in a committee meeting. View image in full screen
Ward 2 Coun. Joe Magliocca sits in a committee meeting. Global News

Calgary Coun. Joe Magliocca has been charged by Alberta RCMP for fraud and breach of trust.

RCMP announced the charges Friday afternoon: one charge each of fraud under $5,000 and breach of trust. An RCMP spokesperson told Global News that the breach of trust charges are in a financial claims context.

In an RCMP release, they said the Calgary Police Service sent the RCMP a report alleging the incidents that were believed to have occurred in Calgary.

Read more: Joe Magliocca, Calgary councillor at centre of spending scandal, announces re-election bid

The RCMP’s federal and serious organized crime / financial crimes unit in Edmonton conducted a complex investigation through much of the pandemic, including interviews with more than 70 witnesses and reviewing large volumes of records.

The investigators also coordinated with the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service’s specialized prosecutions branch.

Magliocca has been summoned to be in a Calgary court on Oct. 15.

Read more: Councillor Joe Magliocca fully repays City of Calgary after ineligible expense probe

Magliocca’s expenses have been under police investigation since July 2020, following an forensic audit that showed he made thousands of dollars in ineligible travel and hosting claims.

Magliocca has since repaid the nearly $10,000 and attended training on council’s expense policy. Other council sanctions included stripping him of deputy mayor duties and barring him from submitting travel expenses until the end of his term.

Magliocca is seeking re-election in Ward 2. Calgary’s general election is on Oct. 18.

