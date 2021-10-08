Magliocca charged with fraud, breach of trust by RCMP following expenses investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Coun. Joe Magliocca has been charged by Alberta RCMP for fraud and breach of trust.

RCMP announced the charges Friday afternoon: one charge each of fraud under $5,000 and breach of trust. An RCMP spokesperson told Global News that the breach of trust charges are in a financial claims context.

In an RCMP release, they said the Calgary Police Service sent the RCMP a report alleging the incidents that were believed to have occurred in Calgary.

The RCMP’s federal and serious organized crime / financial crimes unit in Edmonton conducted a complex investigation through much of the pandemic, including interviews with more than 70 witnesses and reviewing large volumes of records.

The investigators also coordinated with the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service’s specialized prosecutions branch.

Magliocca has been summoned to be in a Calgary court on Oct. 15.

Magliocca’s expenses have been under police investigation since July 2020, following an forensic audit that showed he made thousands of dollars in ineligible travel and hosting claims.

Magliocca has since repaid the nearly $10,000 and attended training on council’s expense policy. Other council sanctions included stripping him of deputy mayor duties and barring him from submitting travel expenses until the end of his term.

Magliocca is seeking re-election in Ward 2. Calgary’s general election is on Oct. 18.