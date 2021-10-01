Calgary election 2021: Who’s running in Ward 5?

Send this page to someone via email

There will be a new representative for the northeast’s Ward 5 after George Chahal’s July 5 announcement that he would run in and subsequently win in Calgary Skyview in the federal election.

For the 2021 election, the northeast part of the Horizon community joins Ward 5.

There are seven candidates running in Ward 5.

Here’s a quick look at the candidates running for council in Ward 5, in alphabetical order.

Anand Chetty

A businessman in the auto and charter bus sector, Chetty is a volunteer with and supporter of organizations like the Centre Street Church, Inn from the Cold, Calgary Sports Car Club and the New Canadian Friendship Centre. The South African immigrant has previously been politically involved with Conservatives, including MP Jasraj Singh Hallan and Leslyn Lewis.

Chetty is campaigning on increased infrastructure for the city’s northeast, replacing Grade 12 requirements for City of Calgary employment with proficiency exams and improving driver training.

Raj Dhaliwal

A chemical engineer in the oil and gas sector by trade, Dhaliwal moved to Calgary with his family at a young age and attended a local high school and the University of Calgary. Dhaliwal also serves on the Northeast Family Connections board of directors.

If elected, Dhaliwal hopes to improve development and infrastructure in the city, seeks a “fair deal” for the northeast ward, and to stand up against inequity and racism.

Tudor Dinca

Dinca is an immigrant to Calgary from Romania and also ran in 2017 to represent Ward 5, and came in fifth with 9.4 per cent of the vote.

Dinca hopes to see improved public infrastructure, sustainable neighbourhoods, improve public safety and services, while spending responsible.

Tariq Khan

An immigrant from Pakistan, Khan aims to improve snow removal and rec facilities, encourage economic growth, strengthen community relations with police, and lower property taxes.

Tahir Merali

A professional engineer and project manager with experience that includes with the Canadian Space Agency, Merali’s work experience also extends to oil and gas, automotive and business consulting.

Merali hopes to improve transparency on taxes and decision-making, prioritize schools, reduce crime, improve transit in the northeast and make city services more accessible.

Aryan Sadat

A lawyer by trade, Sadat has had previous political experience with Jim Prentice’s Progessive Conservative leadership bid and former MLA Manmeet Sing Bhullar’s 2015 campaign. Sadat also ran for Ward 5 in 2017, coming in second to Chahal with 23 per cent of the vote.

Sadat is running on tax reform, improved safety, a more diverse city administration, better management of public transportation and public washrooms in parks.

Stan Sandhu

Born in Quesnel, B.C., Shandhu attended a Calgary high school and graduated from the University of Calgary to become a pricing actuary. Sandhu joined Chahal’s office in 2017 as a strategic policy adviser.

In total, 27 people are running for mayor and there are 111 candidates for city council. Eighteen people are running to become Calgary Catholic School Board trustees, while 38 people are running to become Calgary Board of Education trustees.

Election day is Monday, Oct. 18.

