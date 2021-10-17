COVID-19: Saskatchewan sets new ICU record for second day in a row

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One day after breaking the record for ICU patients with COVID-19, Saskatchewan has set another one with 84 patients admitted.

Read more: Hong Kong bans Air Canada flights from Vancouver for 2 weeks

There are an additional 249 people in hospital with COVID-19 receiving in-patient care.

Of the 333 total COVID-19 patients in hospital, 251 or 75.4 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

Five more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have since died, the province also reported Sunday.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll is now 781.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials also reported 320 new cases in Saskatchewan on Sunday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 340 or 28.2 per 100,000 people.

Read more: What it takes to recover from long COVID

Across Saskatchewan, there are 3,967 active cases. As of Sunday, Saskatoon has the most active cases with 937, followed by the north west zone with 588 active cases.

A total of 3,798 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered since the province’s last update on Saturday.