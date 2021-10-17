SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

COVID-19: Saskatchewan sets new ICU record for second day in a row

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 17, 2021 3:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan officials provide COVID-19 testing, hospital update' Saskatchewan officials provide COVID-19 testing, hospital update
WATCH: Saskatchewan officials provided a number of updates during a technical briefing on Friday, including the delivery of millions of rapid antigen tests and how the health care system has redeployed staff to dealing with an overwhelming amount of COVID-19 patients. Kimberley Fowler has more.

One day after breaking the record for ICU patients with COVID-19, Saskatchewan has set another one with 84 patients admitted.

There are an additional 249 people in hospital with COVID-19 receiving in-patient care.

Of the 333 total COVID-19 patients in hospital, 251 or 75.4 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

Five more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have since died, the province also reported Sunday.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll is now 781.

Officials also reported 320 new cases in Saskatchewan on Sunday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 340 or 28.2 per 100,000 people.

Across Saskatchewan, there are 3,967 active cases. As of Sunday, Saskatoon has the most active cases with 937, followed by the north west zone with 588 active cases.

A total of 3,798 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered since the province’s last update on Saturday.

