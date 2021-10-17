Despite COVID-19 pandemic, enrollment at USask reaches all time high

Send this page to someone via email

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Saskatchewan (USask) is reporting its highest enrollment in the university’s history.

There was an overall increase of one per cent compared with the previous year, with a two per cent increase in the number of students enrolled in undergraduate and graduate programs.

Travel restrictions presented challenges for many students who are attending the university and moved from afar.

0:37 USask Insect Research Facility won’t just look at crop pests USask Insect Research Facility won’t just look at crop pests – Oct 7, 2021

As with every other course, the language centre instruction shifted to online learning.

Story continues below advertisement

Students are however returning thanks to the resumption of in-class learning for the fall and winter semesters.

Alison Pickrell, USask assistant vice-provost of strategic enrollment management, said the university has not missed a beat, despite the pandemic, due to its reputation for offering a good post-secondary education.

“I think it speaks to students’ goals of getting post-secondary educations,” Pickrell said. “I think it also speaks to the quality of the University of Saskatchewan programming. It’s great to see students and faculty walking around campus again.”

Read more: 3 USask researchers named Canadian Academy of Health Sciences fellows

The university earlier this year announced its plan to move back to in-person learning for 2021-22 school.